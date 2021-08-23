SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $421,911.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,830.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.32 or 0.06550911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $681.00 or 0.01366641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.03 or 0.00377338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00136341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.85 or 0.00617802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.00338079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00325809 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.