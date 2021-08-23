Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $115,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,546 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,242 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

