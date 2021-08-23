Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $117.05 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $235.46 million and approximately $117.05 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00051345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.00829117 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002087 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 1,509,762,773 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.