Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Snap were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Snap by 29.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 17.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 361.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $939,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,480,122 shares of company stock worth $455,743,687.

Snap stock opened at $72.72 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.