Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $18.28 on Monday. Snap One has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $19.38.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

