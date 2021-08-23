Soda Coin (SOC) Market Cap Hits $168.06 Million

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Soda Coin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0958 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $168.06 million and approximately $38.51 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00826139 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

