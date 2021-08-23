SolFarm Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (TULIP)

SolFarm (CURRENCY:TULIP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, SolFarm has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One SolFarm coin can now be purchased for about $11.17 or 0.00022462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SolFarm has a total market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00055958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00129439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00162215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,740.80 or 1.00013230 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.59 or 0.01008539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.37 or 0.06913487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SolFarm

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio

