SonoCoin (SONO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $76,205.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SonoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SonoCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00055858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00129931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00162419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,235.14 or 1.00031367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.22 or 0.01018336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.34 or 0.06750021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SonoCoin Coin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io

SonoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SonoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SonoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.