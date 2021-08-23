Sora Validator Token (VAL) Price Up 48.1% This Week

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Sora Validator Token has a total market cap of $377,023.28 and approximately $370,488.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,597.20 or 1.00168313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00043392 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00073992 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001026 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009590 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,334 coins. The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

