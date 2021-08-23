S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI opened at $437.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $446.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

