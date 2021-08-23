SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 308,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 201,693 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,920,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,530,000 after acquiring an additional 140,611 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,069,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 228,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 127,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 798,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 91,667 shares during the last quarter.

FLRN opened at $30.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $30.68.

