Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $50.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several research analysts have commented on SNMSF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

