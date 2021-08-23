Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $50.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several research analysts have commented on SNMSF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

