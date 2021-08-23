Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $144.33 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

