Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 9,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,468,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,727,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,339,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 920,406 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,783,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

