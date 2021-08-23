SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DOCU opened at $286.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of -264.81, a P/E/G ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

