SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,437 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $122.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.39. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $122.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

