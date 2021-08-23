SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $120,000 in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Zynex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zynex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zynex by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $472.39 million, a PE ratio of 90.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,474. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

