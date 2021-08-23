SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $127,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,787,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $64.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.46. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

