SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $147,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $70.55 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

