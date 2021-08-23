SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.60.

NYSE KEYS opened at $168.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $169.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.