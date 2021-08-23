Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report $4.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.08 billion and the highest is $4.39 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $152.19 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after buying an additional 448,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $84,034,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

