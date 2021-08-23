State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.72. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

