State of Michigan Retirement System Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,529,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $64.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

