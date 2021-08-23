State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,900 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $103.31 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.