State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,900 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Belden were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Belden by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDC opened at $54.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.44. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Belden’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

