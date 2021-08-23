State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coty by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 354,865 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth $705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Coty by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth $468,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth $7,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

