Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stepan were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stepan during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stepan by 2,735.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $113.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stepan has a one year low of $105.96 and a one year high of $139.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.73.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

