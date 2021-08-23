Stephens Boosts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $290.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target increased by Stephens from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.60.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $262.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $267.59.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at $28,410,312.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,681 shares of company stock worth $6,853,371 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

