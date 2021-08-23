Steven Kenneth Hudson Purchases 49,300 Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,767,227.70.
ECN stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,415. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.89 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -598.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.82.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ECN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.78.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
