Steven Kenneth Hudson Purchases 49,300 Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

ECN stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,415. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.89 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -598.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.82.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -507.31%.

ECN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.78.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.