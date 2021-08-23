STRAKS (STAK) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. STRAKS has a total market cap of $37,129.22 and approximately $10.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STRAKS has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,173.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.80 or 0.06632643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $685.72 or 0.01366721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.78 or 0.00376250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00136628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.47 or 0.00658658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00336051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00324837 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

