StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.09.

