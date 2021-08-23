StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $66,449,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

