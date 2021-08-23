StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,150,000 after buying an additional 9,299,065 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after buying an additional 1,666,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,875,000 after buying an additional 785,040 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,038,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,235,000 after buying an additional 194,963 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period.

SRLN opened at $45.69 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.96.

