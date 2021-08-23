StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,503,000 after buying an additional 331,940 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,680,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,362,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $256.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.60. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $163.57 and a 12-month high of $271.79.

