Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $76,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in LHC Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $177.00 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.07.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.