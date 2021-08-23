Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Seagen worth $69,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Seagen during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Seagen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of SGEN opened at $159.30 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.28. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,372. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.