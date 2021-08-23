Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,730 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of Sun Communities worth $83,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,649,000 after acquiring an additional 408,329 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 15.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,997,000 after buying an additional 321,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $198.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.92.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

