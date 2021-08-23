Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $87,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,256 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 53,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $258.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $264.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.02.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

