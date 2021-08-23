Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $70.81 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 52,576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Western Digital worth $70,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $60.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.