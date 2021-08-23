Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Seagen worth $69,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $130,118,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after buying an additional 817,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559,800 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGEN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $4,241,802.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,750 shares of company stock worth $18,451,372. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $159.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.28. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

