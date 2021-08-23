Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 52,940 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,940 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $72,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Incyte by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Incyte by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $71.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.75.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

