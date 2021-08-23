Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 62,691 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Kansas City Southern worth $77,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $290.26 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 219.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

