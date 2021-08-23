Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYIEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76. Symrise has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.81.

