Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $195.00 at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA opened at $169.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $174.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $880,920 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.