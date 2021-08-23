Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. Talos Energy reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,524,795 shares of company stock valued at $60,436,411. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 115.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 1,976.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 255,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Talos Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after buying an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Talos Energy by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,248. The company has a market capitalization of $789.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

