Tapmydata (TAP) One Day Volume Tops $1.11 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $1.11 million worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 63.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.32 or 0.00546767 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003347 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.67 or 0.01164910 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars.

