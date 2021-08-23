Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 2.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Target by 84.4% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 59.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 8.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,430. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

