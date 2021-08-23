Target (NYSE:TGT) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT opened at $253.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.37. Target has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Target by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.