Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $287.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $258.00 to $287.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.80.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock opened at $253.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 52,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 110,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,779,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 65,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.