Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.31.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $649.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

